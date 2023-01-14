COLUMBIA-- After months of planning, the Columbia Regional Airport (COU) Jet Center hosted its first ever charity Cornhole tournament.
All proceeds help the Rainbow House of Columbia, a children's advocacy and emergency shelter, in and around the Columbia and Boone County area, fund their "Rebuild our Rainbow," expansion campaign.
Cole Finley, an air traffic controller, coordinates flights but also was one of the people who coordinated the event. He said he works closely with the Columbia Jet Center, the host of the event.
"They do things like flight instruction, charters for the University of Missouri, as well as private charters."
Finley said Columbia Jet Center has hosted fly-in events in the past but said the events are not restricted to the aviation community.
"When we have these fly-in events, typically they are open to the public, Finley said. "If people want to drive out here from Columbia but don't own an airplane, doesn't mean you can't come."
Finley said this is the first event the Hangar 120 space has hosted this year but added it's only the beginning.
"In April through October of 2023 we will have an event at this Hangar every month," Finley said. "We plan on picking a different charity each month to benefit from the gatherings, and today was the Rainbow House."
Brittany Griffin, Charter Coordinator and another event organizer, said she and Finley talked about how they could benefit the community in different ways than before.
"We got in touch with Rainbow House and started raising funds for them," Griffin said.
Finley said his team will use social media to select which charities the space hosts.
"We do use the internet to help promote and then also decide who's going to be our benefiting charity," Finley said. "We try to spread the love as much as we can."
He said it's a good way to not only use the space but use the aviation aspect in order to reach a broader audience.
"In the past we've had people from Kansas City and St. Louis all corners of Missouri really and even across state lines in Illinois come out for some of these charity events." Finley said.
DJ Monaghan, Rainbow House's board president, said the organization serves 11 surrounding counties.
"We're hoping with several of these fundraisers, we'll be able to double our bed size and really update our facilities, so we don't have to turn kids away." Monaghan said.
Monaghan said the Rainbow House currently has 18 beds and is hoping to build an additional 18 beds to help more kids ranging from birth to 18. He said along with bed space doubling, the entire operations will expand as well.
"With illness going around, it would be beneficial if we were able to block off some of that and not have to shut down all of our beds. We would still have the other side," Monaghan said. "We'll updating our kitchen, our dining area, the playroom for the kids, our nursery and our storage."
He said their building onto the existing building.
"We have an estimated cost of about $2.6 million to do that," Monaghan said. "We're really hoping to break ground this spring. We're a little over the halfway point and we intend to keep pushing hard and pull out the shovels here in a couple months."
Monaghan said his board stepped out of their norm when they announced a Cornhole tournament.
"There's a huge following for Cornhole in the area," Monaghan said.
Brad Hoefelman, a member of the COMO Cornhole Association, said his public league meets every week.
"We heard that we might be able to help out," Hoefelman said. "We donated our boards, all of our equipment, a lot of people from our league showed up to help out and to play of course. We're just here to raise as much money as we can."
Hoefelman said his favorite part of Cornhole is the comradery.
"It's crazy how much of a tight knit community it is," Hoefelman said. "You show up at different events and it's all over the state. You start to see the same people showing up at all of these events, so you get to meet a huge variety of people."
He said his fellow league members have been asking about the event for weeks.
"Everybody that plays in our league is so giving and charitable," Hoefelman said. "They wanted to come out and have fun. They don't really care about winning or losing, they just want to play. If it helps out a great cause, then great."
Monaghan said a wide variety of people donated items to the auction.
"We've had dental offices, local people who made things, a couple of companies that've donated," Monaghan said. "We as a board contributed and we bought a pellet grill. When you buy a silent auction item and it's got one of our Rainbow House mugs with it that puts you in the drawing for a 1 to 5 chance for a pellet grill."
Monaghan said it warms his heart to know the community has interest in helping kids in need.
"People come up to us who lived in Rainbow House 15 years ago tell us it made a big difference in their life," Monaghan said. "To see them be a contributing member of society today, nothing replaces that."
Finley said he wants to help promote Columbia Jet Center because of all the services it can provide to the community. He said in the past, the events the center held have been highly successful.
"That's why we're scheduling a charity event April - Oct. this year," Finley said. "We want to spread the love for not only the community but for these charities that may not get that public spotlight. "
Griffin said any organizations interested in holding an event at the Columbia Jet Center should contact her via email bgriffin@columbiajet.aero.
"We just want to see the community grow between these local organizations and the aviation community," Griffin said.