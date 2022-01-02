COLUMBIA - At the Columbia Regional Airport, two departing flights were cancelled and one was delayed Sunday.
Columbia resident Don Irwin came to the airport to say goodbye to his son and granddaughter. Irwin said he was worried that the delays at COU would cause his family to miss their connecting flight in Dallas-Fort Worth.
"I mean you know you are kinda the victim of their schedules," Irwin said. "If things don't work out it's not like they are obligated for it. I don't know. It's not a good deal."
All other flights scheduled to depart from COU Sunday are set to leave on time.