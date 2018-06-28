Columbia Regional Airport Launches New Website

COLUMBIA - With the Delta service coming to an end at Columbia Regional Airport and American flights on their way, the city unveiled a new website for the airport Friday.

According to a news release from Columbia Public Works, the website was due for "major enhancements." The city's IT and public communication staff worked together with public works and airport staff to create the new site.

Some of the updates include a new look, flight status information and flight schedule.

The new site will also save the city money. IT staff switched the site from a third party vendor to an in-house service, which will save the city $600 annually and make it easier to update.

You can check out the newsite here: Flymidmo.com

Delta service to Columbia stops on February 13, and American flights start on February 14.