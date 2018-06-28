Columbia Regional Airport Launches New Website

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 08 2013 Feb 8, 2013 Friday, February 08, 2013 10:03:53 AM CST February 08, 2013 in News
By: Emily Spain

COLUMBIA - With the Delta service coming to an end at Columbia Regional Airport and American flights on their way, the city unveiled a new website for the airport Friday. 

According to a news release from Columbia Public Works, the website was due for "major enhancements." The city's IT and public communication staff worked together with public works and airport staff to create the new site. 

Some of the updates include a new look, flight status information and flight schedule. 

The new site will also save the city money. IT staff switched the site from a third party vendor to an in-house service, which will save the city $600 annually and make it easier to update. 

You can check out the newsite here: Flymidmo.com

Delta service to Columbia stops on February 13, and American flights start on February 14. 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
6pm 94°
7pm 93°
8pm 90°
9pm 87°