Columbia Regional Airport re-opens after temporarily closing

COLUMBIA- Columbia Regional Airport is open after temporarily closing due to a plane crash on the runway. A small aircraft suffered a collapsed nose gear while landing on the runway. Airport police said crews have removed the plane from the runway.

The nose of the plane suffered damage as a result of the crash. There were no injuries resulting from the crash and the pilot was the only person on board.

The crash delayed the departure of an American Airlines flight to Dallas. The flight arriving from Chicago was slightly delayed.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to provide the latest information.