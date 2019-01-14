Columbia Regional Airport reopens
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport reopened Saturday after an American Airlines plane slid off the runway on Friday.
The airport reopened to all commercial flights at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Columbia city spokesperson Steve Sapp.
The United Airlines flight from Denver landed at the airport Saturday evening.
Sapp said the American Airlines aircraft involved in the incident Friday has been removed.
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its first SEC road game of the season Sunday against South Carolina, 85-75. ... More >>
in
This story first broke on KOMU 8 News at 5 on Sunday and the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic App... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Many people spent the morning digging their cars out and helping others on Sunday after a huge snow... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association is planning what it calls the state's largest medical marijuana... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The roof at Columbia Canine Sports Center partially collapsed Saturday. Firefighters said the cause could be the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a power line that fell into a tree Saturday evening. It happened in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport reopened Saturday after an American Airlines plane slid off the runway on Friday. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Thousands of Boone County residents had their power restored Sunday, after initially being told they might have... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The American Red Cross is keeping the shelter at Broadway Christian Church open Sunday night for those... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery with shots fired in Columbia on Friday. The robbery happened at... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell says he won't seek the death penalty for a man... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a January 6 homicide. Ruben... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Neighborhoods in mid-Missouri were hit with serious snowfall Friday and residents were shocked by the how fast the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Friday’s weather forecast was announced, many businesses decided to adjust their hours. Joe Chevalier, owner of... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A winter storm is poised to leave a blanket of snow this weekend over more than 1,500 miles... More >>
in
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to icy conditions at the Columbia Regional Airport shortly after 2 PM... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers might not be able to get to neighborhood routes until Sunday morning, according to Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dozens of preschools and daycares around Boone County closed early or shut down on Friday due to poor... More >>
in