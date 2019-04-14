Columbia Regional Airport reopens after runway modifications

COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport announced Saturday it is back open, days after shutting down because of worries about the safety of its backup runway. COU said flights should resume early next week.

United Airlines said they anticipate flights to resume Sunday afternoon. American Airlines said they will resume their flights on April 16.

"Runway 13-31 at the intersection of 2-20 has been modified to address pilot safety and customer experience concerns brought to our attention last weekend. Your safety is and always will be our first priority," COU said on its Facebook page.

An area of the runway called the crown was creating significant bumps, because it was at an angle that caused each of the airplanes' wheels to cross it one at a time, COU said.

The airport was closed so construction crews could pour asphalt to level it out, the airport said.

"We know the closure at COU has impacted many of you with cancelled, delayed, and changed flights. And for some, unexpected out of pocket expenses. We say with the same sincerity we did at the beginning of the week, we are sorry and we apologize," the Facebook post said.