Columbia Regional Airport's last daily flight coming in too early

COLUMBIA - One flight at the Columbia Regional Airport has been arriving earlier than expected pretty consistently.

Last month, the Columbia Regional Airport's website stated the last flight (Flight 3348) of the night from Chicago would depart at 10 p.m. and arrive in Columbia at 11:51 p.m. This is a screen grab from September 5.

This month, the airport's website stated the same flight from O'Hare International Airport leaves at 10 p.m. and arrives in Columbia at 11:27 p.m.

Monday night, that flight came in at 11:12 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

Even though the newly scheduled flight arrives only fifteen minutes earlier than its expected time, one owner of a taxi company said drivers have to be on their toes so they don't keep customers waiting.

"We'll just send our drivers out there, and they'll just have to sit and kind of just wait for the flight," Izz-Aldin Mustafa said. "And from a business perspective that's not ideal for a driver to just be sitting and not moving and making money, but that's what needs to be done."

According to Flight Aware, Flight 3348 was arriving consistently 45 minutes earlier than the scheduled time of 11:51 p.m.