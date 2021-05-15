COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department evacuated the front terminal of the Columbia Regional Airport on Saturday afternoon after TSA staff found luggage containing a "suspicious item."
According to a press release, CPD responded around 1:45 p.m. when a luggage scanner found the item.
Police evacuated the front terminal to maintain the safety of people standing at the check-in lines. They also asked that passengers on any incoming flights stay on the plane until TSA staff determined the the airport to be safe.
CPD investigated the situation and the owner of the item was held and questioned until officers determined it was no threat of safety.
The press release said the owner of the item was released without charges.
Also in the release, Columbia Regional Airport Manager Mike Parks shared a statement of appreciation for those at the airport during the situation.
"The Columbia Regional Airport would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and patience while TSA explosive specialists and CPD officers investigated this incident," Parks said. "We take the safety of our passengers and staff very seriously and will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to protect everyone from any potential harm."