Columbia Regional Airport Wraps up Annual Air Show

COLUMBIA- The Salute to Veterans Air Show finished for the year Sunday at Columbia Regional Airport.

Air Show workers estimated 30,000 people attended the show Sunday to watch skilled pilots perform nifty maneuvers and honor U.S. veterans one day before Memorial Day.

"The primary mission of the Salute to Veterans Corporation is to hold our veterans and our active duty personnel in memory," Salute to Veterans Assistant Air Boss Ted Jacobs said. "To show them the respect and show them the honor they deserve for defending our freedoms in the United States."

Jacobs said admission to the show is free, so veterans have the ability to attend the event that is put on for them. The show is funded by donors and a few small raffles put on by the Salute to Veterans Corporation.

Volunteers put the show on every Memorial Day weekend, and Jacobs said the group has already started working to bring planes in for next year.

"We work to bring in aircraft sometimes up to two years in advance," Jacobs said.

Those attending not only got to watch planes in the air show, but a nine-member parachute team put on a synchronized show as well.

The event began at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 3:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.