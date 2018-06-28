Columbia Regional flights to and from Chicago canceled again

BOONE COUNTY - For the third day in a row, Columbia Regional Airport flights to and from Chicago were canceled. This follows a fire at a Chicago area air traffic control facility.

The fire caused thousands of flights to and from O'Hare and Midway in Chicago and affected departures and arrivals to mid-Missouri. The airports in St. Louis and Kansas City were also affected.

On Sunday, both airports had cancellations listed for Chicago airports, but it had more flights set to land on schedule.

According to the Columbia Regional Airport's website, Monday's flights were scheduled to take off and land on time as of Sunday afternoon.

