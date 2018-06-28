Columbia Regional Ready for More Passengers

Their son Jim is from Anchorage, Alaska, so having Columbia's airport close by makes it easier for their family to get together.

"This makes it very much more pleasant for us to be able to come here rather than going to St. Louis or Kansas City," Janice explained.

Thanksgiving is the first holiday weekend for U.S. Airways Express since it started service in October from Columbia to St. Louis and Kansas City.

"Typically, any holiday is going to impact the business, and hopefully that's for the good," said Cliff Faulkner, Airways Express manager. "I have seen increased bookings lately."

Faulkner said flights are amost completely booked for the weekend before Thanksgiving, and he expects next week's flights to fill up, too.

Reported by Julie Mercer