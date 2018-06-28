Columbia removes recycling drop-off site

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works announced Friday the recycling drop-off site at Gerbes on West Broadway will no longer be available after more than 20 years.

Public works said due to changes with the property's use, the spot can not hold collection containers.

Those changes include a new fueling station, upcoming construction and overflow parking at Gerbes.

Columbia Solid Waste Utility manager Cynthia Mitchell said with the drop-off no longer being available, recycling will take a big hit.

"Because of the volume that we have dropped off at that location. The whole southwest quadrant of the city really does not have a site," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said Public Works is hoping for other areas to open so residents can have more outlets to recycle.

She said she doesn't want to experience what happened last year.

"We saw a decrease last year in the fiscal year on the recycling drop off tonnage once we lost the Gerbes on the Paris Road location. For instance, they put a fueling station in there and we had to remove those containers and two or three hundred tons less during the year from that program, and usually we see a slight increase over the years time with the drop-offs." Mitchell said.

Columbia Public Works is asking residents to work with them to find a new drop off location.

The city is encouraging people to still use other existing drop-off locations: