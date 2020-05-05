Columbia reopens for business ... slowly

Source: Columbia Missourian
By: Connor Giffin, Skylar Laird, Mariana Labbate
COLUMBIA — Columbia and Boone County began to operate Monday under new COVID-19 orders allowing all businesses to reopen with some loosening of social distancing regulations that had restricted them since mid-March. Businesses took different approaches, with some opening right away and others being more hesitant.

There was not an apparent rush to get back to normal, however. Downtown establishments such as Kaldi's Coffee and Harold's Donuts — frequent early morning hangouts in Columbia — remained closed at 8 a.m. Monday. City and county office buildings also remain closed for now.

Barbershops and salons

Justin Bennett, waiting with two other customers outside Hudson/Hawk Barber & Shop at 30 S. Ninth St. right before its 9 a.m. opening, said that he hadn't had a haircut in 6 months, although he would've liked to get a cut 3 months ago. Bennett was volunteering in Rwanda with the Peace Corps, but was sent back to the U.S. due to COVID-19.

Regarding his safety in going to the barbershop Monday, Bennett said “I feel fine.” He added that his youth may be part of why he isn’t very worried, although he said that may not be the best mindset to have.

Salon Nefisa, 825 E. Walnut St., was open Monday but quiet. Only a few employees stood inside at midday, all wearing masks.

“We’re a mixture of excited and nervous,” owner Sara El-Toumi said.

Stylists at the salon have been reaching out to their clients, asking when they want to come back in. Unlike before, only a few stylists are working at a time to cut down on the number of people in the store at once, she said.

Guests are also asked to wear masks and text their stylist when they arrive, since the waiting area is restricted. Stylists have also stopped blow-drying their clients’ hair at the end of the appointment to reduce the spread of the virus by air.

They haven’t had any issues with clients not wanting to follow these rules, El-Toumi said.

“I think people want these guidelines,” El-Toumi said. “People want to know what they should do. They want to know we’re doing the best we can to protect them.”

Food establishments

Next door to Salon Nefisa, Shakespeare’s Pizza West had a sign outside reading “No dine-in.” Although restaurants are allowed to reopen dine-in services as long as they follow social distancing requirements, Shakespeare’s Pizza announced on its Facebook page Monday that it will not be reopening yet.

“Once we feel comfortable with the procedures we have established we will reopen our dining rooms at all of our locations,” the Facebook post read. “Until then, we continue to provide curbside service and delivery.”

At Lakota Coffee, 24 S. Ninth St., around 8:40 a.m. one group of three persons was seated inside, two of them wearing masks.

Matt Laughlin, a barista at Lakota, said from behind the register that it’s been “picking up a little bit,” and it could be “a good sign” for business.

There are notes on the tables at Lakota saying not to move or combine them, and to limit seating to one hour due to the limited seating availability.

Iwona Galijska, owner of Cafe Poland at 807 Locust St., said given the especially small area of the dining room, she is “not confident” to open it up. Galijska said she “cannot assure” customer safety in the small space, and doesn’t want customers getting each other sick.

Galijska said she made the decision to limit Cafe Poland only to its pickup window. She spoke from that window. When a reporter approached, she held a finger up, rushed to the back and returned wearing a mask.

Retail stores

Tiger Spirit, 111 S. Ninth St., reopened Monday. After over a month of working online only, owner Michelle Dillard believes her business is taking the necessary precautionary measures.

“We don’t have our staff coming in yet,” Dillard explained, since she has adapted her store’s hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m.

The store has a social distance recommendation sign on the door, but Dillard doesn’t believe that will be a problem for them.

“We don’t usually have a flood of people at the same time in the store,” she said.

Most shops downtown are still open for pickup only. For example, the fragrance store Makes Scents and pottery shop The Mud Room have hours for this specific service available on their social media accounts.

Over at the Business Loop, business owners like Tena Beckstrom, an owner of Pottery Island, are taking extra preventive measures to assure their customers are safe.

“We are cleaning everything often with sanitizer,” she said. Pottery Island was closed completely for over a month, and they are now back to regular hours while keeping social distancing rules.

To avoid a great number of people at the store, Beckstrom is also accepting appointments to make sure she can accommodate her customers properly and safely.

The parking lot at Lizzi & Rocco’s Natural Pet Market was nearly empty. Although no one was in the store at the time, owner Jessica Schlosser said it was “so lovely” to be back.

“We have so desperately missed our customers inside,” she said. “We missed our people and it’s really great to start to ease back into our new version of normal.”

This new version of normal includes grooming, though it may take a while to get an appointment, Schlosser said. At one point during the stay-at-home order, she said the store would get about 40 calls a day just asking if the grooming services were still open.

Lizzi & Rocco’s could have stayed open under the stay-at-home order, since selling pet food classified it as essential, but Schlosser said they opted to switch to curbside and delivery only, “just to help minimize our exposure, just to do our part to flatten the curve.”

The employees were not wearing masks, but Schlosser said they are sanitizing the store at least every hour — a similar routine to their normal cleaning, since so many animals come through.

They also stopped holding events for the time being and are continuing to offer curbside and delivery services.

“I feel really comfortable with how well Boone County has handled things over the past month,” she said. “I feel good about what the numbers look like in our community and what recovery looks like in our community.”

She also found a silver lining in all this: The store was supposed to open a new location on Green Meadows Road the day Columbia’s stay-at-home order began. Because it couldn’t open, the staff had a whole month to finish what needed to get done.

The new store opened Monday.

The Columbia Mall announced on its website that only certain retail stores will reopen Tuesday. Stores that will open include Lens Crafters, Pearle Vision, Target and Zales. The food court will open with adjusted seating, according to the announcement. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Galijska said she thinks Mayor Brian Treece and the city have done a good job keeping citizens safe and declaring the stay-at-home order.

City services

It was a slow day for the Activity and Recreation Center. Only about 100 people swiped in up until Monday afternoon, while usually the number would be about 800, according to the ARC.

Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning announced the new orders Thursday saying it marks the beginning of “our journey to a new normal.”

Browning said she would reevaluate the county’s status in three to four weeks.

