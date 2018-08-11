Columbia residence takes gunfire

COLUMBIA -Bullets hit a Columbia residence early Sunday morning while five people were inside.

It happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Eastland Circle.

No one was hurt and the amount of property damage is not known at this time.

The investigation is on-going and if you have any information regarding this incident, CPD asks that you contact (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.