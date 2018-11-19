Columbia Resident Seeks Sidewalk Repairs

COLUMBIA - Spring temperatures mean the City of Columbia Public Works Department is working on repairing potholes in streets and cracks in sidewalks. The department is asking residents to help locate potholes on city streets and report them.

However, Columbia resident Michelle Adams believes the city needs to focus on fixing the sidewalks. "If I want to go downtown, I have to ride all over the bumpy sidewalks, the cracked sidewalks, the sidewalks with holes, and it can take a toll on my wheelchair as well as my body."

But Columbia Public Works street engineer Scott Bitterman said the owner of the property surrounding the sidewalk is responsible for upkeep, but Public Works employees are available to help.

"If it's city property, we will definitely go out and we appreciate that information. We like to upkeep those sidewalks, and if it's a sidewalk adjacent to private property we can help the citizen notify those property owners" Bitterman said.

Adams said she went around Columbia last summer with a city employee and has seen some changes, but would like to see more. She believes that persistence and follow up calls with Public Works will eventually get the repairs.