Columbia resident to compete in 2014 Transplant Games

WESTWOOD, Kansas- A Columbia resident will compete in the 2014 Transplant Games of America in Houston, Texas July 11-15.

Lisa Britt will go as a representative of Team MO-KAN, which has members from western Missouri and all of Kansas.

The Transplant Games is a multi-sport event for athletes who have undergone life-saving surgeries.

Britt received a life-saving heart transplant in 1991 after suffering heart failure. She will be competing in the 1500m race/walk and the 100m sprint.

"Those of us competing, supporting, even remembering loved ones who donated to save lives are all winners at the games," said Britt.

After her transplant, Britt earned her veterinary degree, got married and had two children. Britt also serves on the Missouri Governor's Organ Donation Advisory Committee and represents Midwest Transplant Network as an ambassador at local speaking engagements.

To learn more about the Transplant Games, log onto their website.