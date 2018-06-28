Columbia Residents Are Rewarded with Breakfast

COLUMBIA - Some Columbia residents woke up with a bowl of cereal Wednesday morning at Flat Branch Park. Bowls of cereal were given out to reward residents after PARADE Magazine ranked Columbia the "hardest-working town" in the United States. No other Missouri cities were included in the top 25.

Total cereal and Mayor Bob McDavid handed out cereal in Flat Branch Park. But, Flat Branch was not the only place to pick up a bowl of cereal. Other places such as the court house and City Hall handed out cereal to people walking by.

Dave Oehler, Market Manager of Total cereal said, "Where I think it's been really great is out on the streets, people walking to and from their jobs, city hall and other places. So we've got people on foot with bowls of cereal to go."

The breakfast ran from 8 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.