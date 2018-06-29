Columbia residents are safe after early morning fire

COLUMBIA- At 1:35 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1303 Torrey Pines Drive, near West Nifong Boulevard. Five minutes after arriving on the scene, fire crews observed a light smoke coming from the building.

Columbia Fire Department determined the smoke was coming from a fire in the attic above a light in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished and was in control after five minutes of the fire departments arrival.

There were no reported injuries, but assistant fire marshal Joel Pauley estimates damage around $3,000 to the residence.