Columbia Residents Asked to Limit Water Use

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents should limit their water use from now until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, after a malfunction at the Water Treatment Plant. The repair will slow down the amount of water being pumped to Columbia.

Equipment in one of the water softening basins failed. While the basin is refilled, the plant will process the other three remaining softening basins. With these basins, the plant can pump almost 24 million gallons a day. According to an email from the Water Operations Office, water consumption this week has ranged from 20 to 23 million gallons.

Although Columbia Water & Light expects to keep up with water consumption, Columbia residents should limit their unnecessary water use. Enough water must be in the towers in case it is needed for fire fighting purposes.

Photo credit: gocolumbiamo.com