Columbia Residents Bike, Walk and Wheel

COLUMBIA - The summer-like weather brought out cyclists from around the area Tuesday afternoon.

Bike riders wheeled their way to Flat Branch Park to participate in the MKT Secret Access Trail Ride in downtown Columbia.

The 20 mile ride was just one part of the city's 11th annual Bike, Walk and Wheel Week. The week's sponsored by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and goes until Saturday, May 19th.

Other events being held this week include a Family Fun Fest on Wednesday, a Try Transit Day on Thursday where people can ride city buses for free, and a Walk to School Day on Friday.

To find out more information about Bike, Walk, and Wheel Week, visit www.pednet.org.