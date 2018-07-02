Columbia residents disagree on taser ban

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Citizens Review Board met Wednesday night to hear the pros and cons of having tasers used in the police department. Several people, both for and against tasers within the police force, showed up to have their opinions be heard.



Those in support of a taser-free Columbia feel that, since tasers are seen as unreliable and unpredictable, they put people in danger.



Catherine Murrie, who works at local women's shelter, thinks the taser issue is more of, "a public health issue."



"We find them unreliable, unsafe and the benefit just does not outweigh what they do to people," Murrie said.



Others think tasers are a necessary precaution to ensure all policemen make it home safely. Columbia police spokesperson Jessie Haden believes tasers are more of a scare tactic and are rarely even used.



She said, "a person sees it, they know it will be used, they know it hurts and so they comply. And so the weapon doesn't have to be activated at all."



Columbia citizens will be able to give their opinion on the taser ban in the November election.



