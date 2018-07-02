Columbia residents disagree on taser ban
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Citizens Review Board met Wednesday night to hear the pros and cons of having tasers used in the police department. Several people, both for and against tasers within the police force, showed up to have their opinions be heard.
Those in support of a taser-free Columbia feel that, since tasers are seen as unreliable and unpredictable, they put people in danger.
Catherine Murrie, who works at local women's shelter, thinks the taser issue is more of, "a public health issue."
"We find them unreliable, unsafe and the benefit just does not outweigh what they do to people," Murrie said.
Others think tasers are a necessary precaution to ensure all policemen make it home safely. Columbia police spokesperson Jessie Haden believes tasers are more of a scare tactic and are rarely even used.
She said, "a person sees it, they know it will be used, they know it hurts and so they comply. And so the weapon doesn't have to be activated at all."
Columbia citizens will be able to give their opinion on the taser ban in the November election.
Those in support of a taser-free Columbia feel that, since tasers are seen as unreliable and unpredictable, they put people in danger.
Catherine Murrie, who works at local women's shelter, thinks the taser issue is more of, "a public health issue."
"We find them unreliable, unsafe and the benefit just does not outweigh what they do to people," Murrie said.
Others think tasers are a necessary precaution to ensure all policemen make it home safely. Columbia police spokesperson Jessie Haden believes tasers are more of a scare tactic and are rarely even used.
She said, "a person sees it, they know it will be used, they know it hurts and so they comply. And so the weapon doesn't have to be activated at all."
Columbia citizens will be able to give their opinion on the taser ban in the November election.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on Thursday, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will host... More >>
in
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in