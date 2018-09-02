Columbia residents gather to remember 9/11

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents united outside city hall Monday to remember the attacks of 9/11 16 years ago.

The event, "No More Victims," honored those who lost their lives on 9/11 and subsequent wars. Some who attended also used the day to protest current U.S. military action.

"I'm here because I support peace and the veterans," said Columbia resident Pat Holt. "But I'm sick of war and the country making more and more veterans."

Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation Coordinator Jeff Stack said days like 9/11 are important for changing how the U.S. approaches war.

"This is a day to remember, a day where more than 3,000 people were killed. I mourn for those deaths," Stack said. "But, I'm also here because the U.S. used 9/11 as justification for so many other senseless wars. It's as if somehow we had a right, because of the crimes, to go ahead and launch war around the world. It's perpetual war, a license that has no justification."

"It's important to remember those lives lost, too," Stack said.

Mid-Missouri Peaceworks hosted the event. Director Mark Haim said he wanted to focus on reconciliation, healing and prevention of future violence.

"We are, for the 16th year, observing the anniversary of 9/11, the horrible crimes of 2001 and calling for remembering and honoring the memory of everyone who died on that day and in the wars that the crime was used to justify," Haim said. "And we're calling for an end to war, we're calling for no more victims."

Others who attended were more focused on remembering 9/11 and respecting its place in U.S. history.

"If every American isn't impacted by 9/11, then they do not have a heart," said Janie Covington. "So many lives, so many humans. Think of parents, wives, husbands, children who think about it every day. They can't forget. We can't forget."