Columbia residents prepare for Super Bowl gatherings

COLUMBIA - While Super Bowl Sunday is typically a day for large gatherings and celebrations, parties and events will look different this year.
To prepare to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many Columbia residents went to super markets to buy food, beverages and supplies for the big game.
Columbia residents and life-long Chiefs fans, Del and Tina Roundtree stopped by Schnucks today to shop and prepare for tomorrow. The Roundtrees are hosting a small gathering with close family tomorrow.
The family typically hosts a large Super Bowl party every year. However, they are playing it safer than they would in normal years.
"We are going to try to make it as much the same as possible," Del Roundtree said. "Just with less people. We will try to be as loud as we normally are, and hopefully we can come away with a win," Roundtree said.
Local businesses are preparing too.
Pizza Tree's owner, John Gilbreth said the business has had customers pre-order pizza for their gatherings tomorrow.
"We just kind of cram a whole day sales into a short window of time," Gilbreth said. "It's not necessarily any busier, or slower than any other Sunday of the year."
Gilbreth anticipates that business will be the same as most Super Bowl Sundays.