Columbia residents push for a new method of policing

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Monday, October 26 2015 Oct 26, 2015 Monday, October 26, 2015 6:14:00 PM CDT October 26, 2015 in News
By: Ebony Holmon, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Some Columbians are looking to create a closer relationship with law enforcement officers. They plan to do this through a technique called "community policing".

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) defines community policing as:

"A philosophy that promotes organizational strategies, which support the systematic use of partnerships and problem-solving techniques, to proactively address the immediate conditions that give rise to public safety issues such as crime, social disorder, and fear of crime."

Race Matters, a local organization, has been working with the city to allow the Columbia Police Department to adopt this idea. One member, Carl Kenny, said community policing would help the community get a step closer to ending racial disparities.

"I think it can be a positive way of minimizing the divide between the community and the police department," Kenny said. "That community will be engaged with the police department, rather than the police department assigning a strategy exclusive from that community."

Race Matters has worked closely with the Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence on this topic. Along with presentations at task force meetings, members have also spoken during recent city council meetings.

"There's so much that we can do as a community to support the police department as they build their community policing model," Kenny said. "I think first we have to get some answers from city management and the police department relating to how they define community policing."

For more than one year, Race Matters sought efforts for the city to implement community policing. Kenny said in the past, they've been told repeatedly that the city simply doesn't have enough funds to officially move on this idea.

However, the September 2015 city newsletter describes CPD in language similar to the definition of community policing. CPD Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer referred to CPD's current policing technique as "a responsive trioge" rather than community policing.

Councilwoman Laura Nauser said regardless of what it seems on the outside, the mayor's task force on community violence has been working toward finding a way around this issue. 

"We are listening to them, but you know speaking of what we’ve been doing on the Mayor’s Task force for community violence. We are moving ahead with an update. So, we’ll have an opportunity for the community to come and see just where we are on that timeline and all of the recommendations. Where we are with the city," Nauser said.

Along with the possibility of additional training days, community policing has more that goes into it before it can actually start moving.

"For community policing to be successful you have to have enough staff in order to have it," Larimer said. 

She said in order for community policing to be successful in Columbia, officers need to be able to have time to go into the community to start building the relationships.

The council recently approved $100,000 of the city budget to go toward community policing efforts in Columbia. It has not specified how the money will be used.

Kenny said hopefully this is enough to get them started, but progress can happen either way.

"I don't think that the things that can be done are neccesarily attatched to the budget. I think that we can begin a conversation about how to use available resources within our community that are not attached to the police department's budget," Kenny said. 

Members from Race Matters will continue to speak at city council meetings on issues like community policing in efforts to alleviate racial disparities in the community. 

More News

Grid
List

General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors plans to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at a suburban St. Louis plant.... More >>
18 minutes ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 12:24:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident
Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident
CAMDEN COUNTY- A 71-year-old woman was killed last night after her car struck a tree, according to the Missouri State... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 11:35:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
COLUMBIA- Columbia police arrested one man Thursday in connection with the December 9 homicide at Welcome in. According to... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 9:51:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The charges now go... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 9:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
COLUMBIA - The magic tree is a bit more magical on Friday. The Columbia tradition is being tailor-made for... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:50:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
COLUMBIA - School and city officials predict upwards of 10,000 people will visit Columbia this weekend for graduation ceremonies at... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search
Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search
COOPER COUNTY - Crews searching for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge have cleared debris obstructing the search area and have... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:28:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Health clinic lawsuit finalized after nearly 2 years
Health clinic lawsuit finalized after nearly 2 years
MORGAN COUNTY -- A judge ruled the Garden of Health Clinic doesn't need a license to openate, ending a nearly... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Buyer beware: How pet scammers play on your holiday emotions
Buyer beware: How pet scammers play on your holiday emotions
COLUMBIA - The Better Business Bureau is projecting a nearly 8% increase from 2018 to 2019 in scams pertaining to... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 5:36:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Administrative changes shake up Tolton High School
Administrative changes shake up Tolton High School
COLUMBIA- Back-to-back administrative changes have shaken things up at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School. Just yesterday, principal Gwenn Roche... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:24:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
BOONE COUNTY – Almost a year later and no arrests have been made since Melissa Peskey was found dead in... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Three arrested on drug charges in Miller County
Three arrested on drug charges in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Three people were arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Miller County Jail on drug charges. ... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:47:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Attorneys in Sunshine Law case seek $345,000 from university
Attorneys in Sunshine Law case seek $345,000 from university
COLUMBIA - Attorneys involved in a lawsuit against the University of Missouri over an open records request are seeking $345,000... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:17:13 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested
2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A second man is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Kansas bar that... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 1:56:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

New report shows how much Missouri schools spend per student
New report shows how much Missouri schools spend per student
COLUMBIA - Parents are now able to see exactly how much Missouri schools are spending on their children, as part... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 1:21:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911
FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911
UNITED STATES - U.S. regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline in order... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 12:58:32 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Paris Road ramp onto U.S. 63 to be closed Thursday night
Paris Road ramp onto U.S. 63 to be closed Thursday night
COLUMBIA – The Paris Road ramp onto southbound U.S. 63 will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 12:42:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

South Callaway community raises more than $7,500 for a fifth grade student
South Callaway community raises more than $7,500 for a fifth grade student
MOKANE - Christopher Sanford will now be able to move around more easily, after teachers at South Callaway School District... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:00:00 AM CST December 12, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 48°
2pm 50°
3pm 52°
4pm 49°