Columbia Residents React to Home Invasion Robbery

COLUMBIA - Police searched Wednesday for two suspects in a home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday night in the 2400 block of Pimlico Court, a neighborhood some residents described as relatively quiet.

Police said the two suspects, one with a handgun, forced their way into an apartment sometime before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The suspects then held three men at gunpoint while they stole electronics and then fled on foot. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Sgt. Jill Schlude of the Columbia Police Department told KOMU 8 News there have been eight home invasion robberies in Columbia since August 2. Suspects have been typically known to steal electronics and money.

Schlude suggested common sense practices, like locking doors and not answering doors for strangers, can help prevent home invasions and robberies. Schlude added that students and other residents should be vigilant when hosting parties or functions at home, saying that the atmosphere can invite suspicious activity.

"I saw several big parties over on East campus over the football weekend when I worked," Shclude said, "and the danger there is not only can you get a ticket for a 'peace disturbance,' but the bigger danger is you have a lot of people inside you're house, inside your home that you don't know."