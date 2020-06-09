Columbia residents speak out at school board meeting amid racism concerns

COLUMBIA - Monday marked the seventh straight day of protests in Columbia over racial injustice issues.

However, instead of taking to the streets, some students took to the Columbia Public School's board meeting to list their demands for change.

The conversation stems from experiences shared on Facebook and Twitter regarding a history of racism displayed by CPS faculty and students.

Multiple people from the community spoke up about these issues affecting the students.

"Education is something that's really important and affects the kids' future," said Tanisha Moore, who lives in Columbia "If we can tackle racism throughout the education system, then I feel like we've done something right."

The post that gained the most traction over the past couple days amassed over 1,000 comments and over 300 shares.

"After getting 1,000 comments within 24 hours, obviously there was something that needs to be changed and if I do have this voice and people are listening," Janylah Thomas, the student responsible for the post, said. "I mean, what I want to do is create change in the world and especially for my community.”

"These types of traumatizing experiences are what I'm trying to prevent for future students of CPS," Thomas said.

Other individuals spoke out against the injustice in schools, with one local resident calling for the resignation of CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.

“I think that it goes without saying that it is vile that we all have to be here today," Sean Garfius, who helped create a list of demands for the school board, said. "Had people listened and had people been empathetic, some changes could’ve been made and none of this would’ve happened.”

Garfius listed seven demands to the school board:

Disband the EEE program and redirect those funds to underprivileged kids.

Disclose teacher hiring and accountability processes to the community.

Redraw school district lines.

Reconfigure the concept of Douglas High School as an alternative school.

Employ more teachers of color and licensed therapists.

Put in place staff members who can be liaisons between minority students and the administration.

Remove Dr. Stiepleman and Carla London immediately.

CPS did not take action on the demands yet but Dr. Stiepleman requested to have a copy of the demands sent to him at the meeting.