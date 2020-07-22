Columbia residents voiced concerns on CPD

1 day 18 hours 50 minutes ago Monday, July 20 2020 Jul 20, 2020 Monday, July 20, 2020 10:23:00 PM CDT July 20, 2020 in News
By: Liam Garrity, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - At the Columbia City council meeting on Monday, July 20th, members of the public spoke on issues with the Columbia Police Department.

Five members of the public spoke tonight on police issues that involve racism, mental health, police reform, and others.

Doug Mann, a Columbia resident who spoke, said the city needs to focus the budget on mental health issues rather than more policing.

“We disproportionately spend more money on police and less on human services, mental health care,” said Doug Mann. “We have those resources in the city both with Boone County Hospital, with MU, with the department of health that we could be utilizing to better take care of the needs of individuals with mental health issues.”

Other concerns were on how CPD can change for the better.

Adrienne Mann, another Columbia resident who spoke at the council meeting, said they want the education level for officers to rise.

“We would also like to see the education requirements significantly increased for CPD,” said Adrienne Mann. “The requirements were lowered and then lowered again and what that does is it puts people in a position who have very little education and training in a significant position of power.”

In addition, the public spoke to city council on racial issues between youth and police and how CPD can change in the future.

When we reached out to CPD, they declined to comment.

Others issues brought up to the council were dealing with roll carts and budgetary issues. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Community Land Trust receives anonymous donation
Columbia Community Land Trust receives anonymous donation
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Community Land Trust, CCLT, received an anonymous donation of $30,000 to support the creation of permanently affordable... More >>
42 minutes ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:31:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

WATCH: Virtual town hall to discuss MU student, family concerns on return to campus
WATCH: Virtual town hall to discuss MU student, family concerns on return to campus
COLUMBIA — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, MU faculty and staff will explore student and family concerns about the upcoming school... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:55:48 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Boone County adults gain access to free therapy
Boone County adults gain access to free therapy
COLUMBIA – Boone County residents impacted by COVID-19 will have access to free therapy. The University of Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:02:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Three businesses cited for violating health order
Three businesses cited for violating health order
COLUMBIA — Three local businesses have been issued "notices of violation" for allegedly violating the county's social distancing ordinance .... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:02:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Ben Arnet joins KOMU 8 as Sports Director
Ben Arnet joins KOMU 8 as Sports Director
COLUMBIA, MO – KOMU 8 is proud to announce the addition of Ben Arnet as Sports Director. Arnet will join... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:50:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Fulton agrees on motion to recommend face masks
Fulton agrees on motion to recommend face masks
FULTON - According to a Fulton City Council press release, the council unanimously voted to recommend face coverings be worn... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:39:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Heavy law enforcement presence as police investigate St. Louis mall shooting
Heavy law enforcement presence as police investigate St. Louis mall shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene at the Galleria mall in St. Louis County, according to KSDK. ... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:22:48 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Glascock to present fiscal 2021 city budget
Glascock to present fiscal 2021 city budget
(Missourian) - Columbia City Manager John Glascock will kick off deliberations over the proposed city budget for fiscal 2021... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:47:16 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Attorney General: Untested sexual assault kits collected, shipped to private labs
Attorney General: Untested sexual assault kits collected, shipped to private labs
ST. LOUIS - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that 85 untested sexual assault kits were gathered from 22 agencies... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:27:53 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: New record number of cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: New record number of cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus
Governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he said... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:11:20 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri
ELDON - A Missouri ice cream store is setting out to go 1,342 miles in 14 days visiting 134 cities... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:49:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

New research suggests probiotics can help with depression
New research suggests probiotics can help with depression
(CNN) -- A gut-wrenching experience. Butterflies in your stomach. Many of us instinctively feel the connection between our gut... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:49:38 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

City of Clark sees utility upgrade
City of Clark sees utility upgrade
CLARK - Ameren Missouri has completed major utility upgrades for the City of Clark. The energy company replaced an... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 8:57:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 8:33:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Moberly man arrested for marijuana twice in one week
Moberly man arrested for marijuana twice in one week
MOBERLY - Moberly police arrested a man on Monday for delivery of marijuana while out on bail and parole. ... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 7:33:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Wednesday marks last day to register for absentee or mail-in voting
Wednesday marks last day to register for absentee or mail-in voting
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday, July 22, marks the deadline for registered voters in Missouri's August primary to apply for both... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:30:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia poised to waive bus fares through 2021; council reviews capital projects
Columbia poised to waive bus fares through 2021; council reviews capital projects
COLUMBIA (Missourian) -- City staff is recommending bus and paratransit service remain free through fiscal 2021 given the support... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 10:44:57 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 88°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
6pm 87°
7pm 86°
8pm 83°
9pm 80°