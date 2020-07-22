Columbia residents voiced concerns on CPD

COLUMBIA - At the Columbia City council meeting on Monday, July 20th, members of the public spoke on issues with the Columbia Police Department.

Five members of the public spoke tonight on police issues that involve racism, mental health, police reform, and others.

Doug Mann, a Columbia resident who spoke, said the city needs to focus the budget on mental health issues rather than more policing.

“We disproportionately spend more money on police and less on human services, mental health care,” said Doug Mann. “We have those resources in the city both with Boone County Hospital, with MU, with the department of health that we could be utilizing to better take care of the needs of individuals with mental health issues.”

Other concerns were on how CPD can change for the better.

Adrienne Mann, another Columbia resident who spoke at the council meeting, said they want the education level for officers to rise.

“We would also like to see the education requirements significantly increased for CPD,” said Adrienne Mann. “The requirements were lowered and then lowered again and what that does is it puts people in a position who have very little education and training in a significant position of power.”

In addition, the public spoke to city council on racial issues between youth and police and how CPD can change in the future.

When we reached out to CPD, they declined to comment.

Others issues brought up to the council were dealing with roll carts and budgetary issues.