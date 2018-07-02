Columbia residents worried about strange solicitor incidents

2 years 8 months 1 week ago Saturday, October 24 2015 Oct 24, 2015 Saturday, October 24, 2015 3:39:00 PM CDT October 24, 2015 in News
By: Samantha Kummerer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Students from some apartment complexes throughout Columbia are expressing concern about strange solicitors coming to their doors. 

One resident Chris Menich said he got home Friday when he answered the door to a male asking him to take a survey. 

The man never offered Menich a survey, but proceeded to try to sell him magazines. 

“He wasn’t upfront about magazines at first," Menich said. "So he asked me out of a list of magazines which I would choose and he choose one for me, which I thought was weird, and he had me choose the other one, and I didn’t know why he was having me choose the magazine.”

The solicitor told Menich he was trying to fund an online clothing business. 

A similar incident occurred to resident Rachel Green. 

“It was some guy telling me he was doing some public speaking class and wanted to make sure his public speaking was ok and then he went into trying to sell me magazines,” Green said. 

Other residents who have contacted KOMU said details about the business and magazines were vague. 

Both Green and Menich said the changing motive was not the only thing that made them feel uneasy during their encounters. 

Both solicitors insisted on coming into the house to use a surface for writing. 

“I hesitated, but he just walked in right away and sat down before I could even say yes,” Menich said. 

“So he comes in and he’s writing all this stuff down, like filling out a receipt type thing and I’m like, 'I didn’t sign up for anything'. And he was asking me my name, my address," Green said. 

Green said she was being vague about her answers, but throughout the incident the solicitor was trying to ask her where she worked and went to school. 

Menich also said he was being asked personal questions throughout the soliciting. 

Both have experienced soliciting before but said this incident was not normal. 

“This one seemed a lot more odd, like I’ve never had someone ask me if they could come into my house to just use something to write on. And soliciting in the past I feel like they’ve been more upfront about it,” Menich said. 

“It was very weird, he went from again selling, public speaking, saying he was taking a class to trying to sell me something, so it wasn’t normal and he didn’t have his clipboard with him with all this information," Green said. 

Green and Menich aren't the only one's experiencing the solicitors. Green said in a Facebook page she's in many of her friends have been posting about their experience and warning against giving out information. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 83°
12pm 84°
1pm 85°
2pm 86°