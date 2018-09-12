Columbia Restaurant Owner to Compete on Cooking Show

COLUMBIA - A Columbia restaurant owner and chef said Monday she has been chosen as a contestant on the Korean version of the show, Master Chef. Jina Yoo, chef and owner of Jina Yoo's Asian Bistro is one of 100 finalists picked out of 5,000 applicants to be on the show.

Yoo will put her skills to the test and compete against other chefs. The first competition is set to take place on March 3.