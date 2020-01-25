Columbia road crews to start plowing all city streets Friday afternoon

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Street Division will start plowing and treating all city streets at 1 p.m.

Crews will begin plowing neighborhoods on the edge of the city and work their way in.

A crew of over 20 people began clearing major streets this morning at 7a.m.

The city encourages people to move their cars off the main roads. Cars parked on priority routes will receive a $100 ticket and be towed.

For passable streets and the designated snow routes visit the City of Columbia Website.