Columbia road now open after years of driver headaches

1 year 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 04 2016 Nov 4, 2016 Friday, November 04, 2016 2:09:00 PM CDT November 04, 2016 in News
By: Zach Groppe, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA – Anyone who goes through the southwest side of Columbia might be a little happier today especially if it's during school hours.

The Scott Boulevard Improvement project is now done after more than ten years of planning, designing and construction.

The last part of the project finished this week and the entire road was opened for the first time Friday morning.

With the road all the way open drivers can make it to where they want to go with less of a headache.

“The construction down by the round-a-bout has really actually been a huge inconvenience cause we’ve had to, instead of just going straight down Scott which was going to be our normal commute route, we’ve had to go all the way down Scott to Sinclair where that elementary school's at so every morning that traffic's a pain in the butt and we don’t even have to go down there, like we have no business there,” Columbia resident William Coburn said.

Coburn was not alone.

Another Columbia resident, Gary O’Donnell, agreed that the route changes haven’t been easy.

“It’s been a little frustrating with the start of school, really that’s the only way we can go,” O’Donnell said, “I expected it to be open when the school was open so it’s been a bit of a hassle going around to Old Mill Creek and back around that way, so I’m excited that it’s open. I didn’t know if it was going to happen, but I’m glad it’s open now.”

Drivers will also be able to get to work a little faster now the detours are a thing of the past.

“It’ll save us probably ten minutes now with Scott Boulevard being open. Being able to avoid all those, all that traffic there, and then just it’s just a faster way to get to work anyways,” Coburn said.

The project officially started when it was approved by voters back in 2005.

The improvement project created new sidewalks, a new bicycle lane and additional travel lanes for drivers.

