Columbia road rage incident leads to shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Friday it was investigating a road rage shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the victim of the shooting was turning left onto Clark Lane at the Highway 63 and Interstate 70 connector and a man driving a white Dodge Charger in the other lane yelled a racial slur at him. Officers said the the victim was white and the suspect was black.

Police said the victim heard one shot and there was a bullet hole in the passenger side door of his pickup truck. Officers said the two didn't know each other.

Police did not have any further suspect information as of late Friday morning.