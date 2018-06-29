Columbia Roads to be Resurfaced Over the Next 30 Days

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Public Works Department announced that beginning Monday, April 9, APAC Missouri Inc. will begin pavement milling and overlay on city streets.

The following streets are planned for mill and overlay over the next 30 days:

Balboa Lane, from El Cortez to Sieville

Nifong Boulevard, from Providence Road to Bethel

Old Hwy 63, from Stadium Boulevard to roundabout

Greenwood Avenue, from Stewart Road to south end

Brewer, from Defoe to Rollins Road

Magnolia Court, from Garden Drive to east end

Garden Drive, from asphalt to Primrose

Clayton, from north end to Donnelly Avenue

Banks Avenue, from Sexton Road to Worley

Worley, from Garth Avenue to Stadium Boulevard

Ash, from West Boulevard to Stadium Boulevard

Ash, from Providence Road to Garth Avenue

Ash, from Aldeah to Anderson

Tenth, from Rogers to Park Avenue

Hinkson Avenue, from Old 63 to Melbourne

Vandiver Drive, from Providence to Lake Ridgeway

Walnut, from Providence Road to College Avenue

This work will result in temporary lane restrictions on the streets listed above.

Parking on each street will be restricted during the mill and overlay process; no parking signs will be posted.

The City of Columbia Public Works Department urges motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution when in the construction area and use an alternate route whenever possible.

The mill and overlay work is expected to take approximately 30 days, weather permitting.