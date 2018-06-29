Columbia Roads to be Resurfaced Over the Next 30 Days
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Public Works Department announced that beginning Monday, April 9, APAC Missouri Inc. will begin pavement milling and overlay on city streets.
The following streets are planned for mill and overlay over the next 30 days:
- Balboa Lane, from El Cortez to Sieville
- Nifong Boulevard, from Providence Road to Bethel
- Old Hwy 63, from Stadium Boulevard to roundabout
- Greenwood Avenue, from Stewart Road to south end
- Brewer, from Defoe to Rollins Road
- Magnolia Court, from Garden Drive to east end
- Garden Drive, from asphalt to Primrose
- Clayton, from north end to Donnelly Avenue
- Banks Avenue, from Sexton Road to Worley
- Worley, from Garth Avenue to Stadium Boulevard
- Ash, from West Boulevard to Stadium Boulevard
- Ash, from Providence Road to Garth Avenue
- Ash, from Aldeah to Anderson
- Tenth, from Rogers to Park Avenue
- Hinkson Avenue, from Old 63 to Melbourne
- Vandiver Drive, from Providence to Lake Ridgeway
- Walnut, from Providence Road to College Avenue
This work will result in temporary lane restrictions on the streets listed above.
Parking on each street will be restricted during the mill and overlay process; no parking signs will be posted.
The City of Columbia Public Works Department urges motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution when in the construction area and use an alternate route whenever possible.
The mill and overlay work is expected to take approximately 30 days, weather permitting.
