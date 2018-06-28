Columbia roadwork expected to cause delays

COLUMBIA -The Columbia Public Works Street Division will begin a couple of roadwork projects along Nifong Boulevard that may affect your commute for the week of July 6.

Road crews will begin repairing a section of Buttonwood Drive between Nifong Boulevard and Grey Oak Drive at 7:30 A.M. on Monday, July 6.

The work will cause temporary lane closures and restrictions and is expected to last until 3:30 P.M. on Friday, July 10.

A section of Nifong Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and Willowcreek Lane will also undergo repairs starting Monday.

The city will be repairing concrete along the road and the work is expected to last until Friday at 5:00 P.M.

Columbia Public Works said motorists should expect some delays and is asking motorists to use an alternative route if possible.

You can find more information on current and upcoming road work in Columbia by visiting the Columbia Public Works Facebook page.