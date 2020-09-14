Columbia roll cart petitioners hold drive-thru signing

COLUMBIA - Members of the Facebook group Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts collected 51 signatures for a citizen initiative petition at a drive-thru event Sunday.

Columbia residents Rachel Proffitt and Amy Belcher are behind the Facebook group and the petition. The petition aims to give voters the ability to decide if the city council will vote on changing trash and recycling collect to involve roll carts.

It needs 3,219 verified signatures to end up on the April ballot. That's equal to 20% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the last mayoral election, according to our partner The Columbia Missourian.

"Our goal is actually 4,000 in case there are some on there that are not recognized that we have enough when we submit," Proffitt said. "People have to be a registered voter in the City of Columbia and they essentially have to have their trash picked up by the City of Columbia."

The group created the petition after the city council voted 3-3 on whether to place a measure on the November general election ballot asking voters to repeal ordinances prohibiting roll carts. According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, the ordinance failed because it lacked a majority.

Proffitt estimated that the group had already received about 450 signatures before the event on Sunday. That's from having signing opportunities at the Columbia Farmers Market and also having petition signature drop-offs.

Hoping to place the issue on the April ballot, Proffitt said the group needs to collect all the signatures in a couple of weeks, so the city clerk has enough time to process the petition.

The city is divided on this issue. The Facebook group advocating for roll carts is public, with over 1,700 members, some who agree with roll carts and others who oppose them.