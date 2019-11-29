Columbia Rotary Club cooks 150 turkeys to give back to community

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Rotary Club started frying turkeys at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, all in the hopes of giving back to the community.

Chef Marty Walter said the group was planning to fry about 150 turkeys in total.

"We have three turkeys per barrel, and we cook the turkeys for 45 minutes," he said. "We take the turkeys out and let them cool for 45 minutes."

Walter said after that volunteers box the fried bird off for the customers. He said they wanted to make sure people who couldn't afford Thanksgiving dinner could be included.

Neil Carr, the Rotary Club's president, said they donated 12 turkeys to the Columbia Fire Department, 15 turkeys to the Voluntary Action Center, and four turkeys to both St. Francis and the Ronald McDonald House. He said the club also sold some to benefit others.

"The money that we'll make from selling these turkeys will go to a variety charitable projects in Columbia as well as underprivileged children in Uganda to help with their education," Walter said.

Carr said there were about 30 volunteers on and off helping with the cookout.

Walter said in the beginning the volunteers had only an idea.

"And it flourished to us cooking turkeys today for Thanksgiving," he said.