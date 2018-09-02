Columbia Rotary Clubs Plan Peace Initiative

COLUMBIA - Six local rotary clubs will work together in February on a peace initiative for improving race relations in Columbia.

There will be two showings of "Battle: Change from Within," a film about the challenges local educator Eliot Battle and his late wife, Muriel, faced while raising a family in what was once a segregated community.

The film will be shown at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5 at Ragtag Cinema, and 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Columbia Public Library. The film is free to the public.

In addition to the showings, each local rotary club will show the film during a regular club meeting in January. The clubs also bought copies of the film for local schools to use in the classroom.