Columbia run surpasses $250,000 raised for cancer center

COLUMBIA - The Jay Dix's Challenge to Cure 5K and 10K on Saturday raised around $8,000 for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

The race is in honor of Dr. Jay Dix, an MU professor who died of cancer.

Anissa Lockett, the organizer, said the event will have raised more than $250,000 for the cancer center.

She said the race has struggled to raise money because the quantity of runs in Columbia.

"As the competition has come on, of course we've lost people," Lockett said. "Over the years our numbers are getting smaller, but as long as we are able to give a little of money, we feel like we're successful."

Lockett said the toughest part is finding sponsors because the quaintly of races and runs in Columbia.

Mary Dix, Jay Dix's widow, said the race is the perfect way to remember her late husband.

She said her husband was an athlete who participated in triathlons, but the race means more than just remembering her late husband.

"When people come together in the spirit 'Hey together we can accomplish anything,' then you walk away from this day thinking you had a purposeful moment of your life," she said.