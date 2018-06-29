Columbia Runners Participate in Boston Marathon

COLUMBIA - People from mid-Missouri are running in the Boston Marathon Monday.

Members of the Columbia Multisport Club and the Columbia Track Club participated in the marathon last year and have been training for this year's event ever since.

Some runners prepared at Wilson Fitness Center on Orr Street. Trainer Steven Kassel said he has worked with members of mid-Missouri running clubs for marathons around the country.

"From 5-Ks to marathons, I've trained and worked with a lot of folks," Kassel said. "They've also proved to themselves what they're really capable of."

Kassel said with so many active running clubs throughout the city, he is proud but unsurprised that Columbia-area runners are participating in the event.

This year marks the 118th Boston Marathon.