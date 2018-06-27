Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports

COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional Airport.

The Board is presenting a total of six reports on today’s agenda, including a Terminal Project Report and an Economic Development Report. Updates to Columbia Regional Airport’s website will also be presented.

City councilman Ian Thomas said the current airport needs change. Currently, the city plans to expand the airport with a long-term project, constructing a new and much larger terminal at the airport.

“At the moment, I think we have something like 12 or 13 flights in and out everyday and they are, you know, bumping into each other,” he said.

Columbia resident Paul Thompson said he looks forward to changes at the site.

“I think the airport will be much more efficient with an expansion. It manages like it is now, but everyone is constantly crammed. Flying is so much more popular nowadays so it only makes sense to make it bigger,” he said.

Thomas said, “I frequently use COU. It’s very convenient for a lot of the trips that I take and that little airport is bursting at this point.”

The Board will also discuss plans for its 50th anniversary. The airport was originally built in the 1960’s.

The public is welcome to comment at the meeting. The next meeting will take place on July 25.