Columbia's Brick Roads May Receive Repairs
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hold a public meeting Monday night to discuss plans to repair four brick roads. The roads are:
- Cherry Street, between Fourth and Seventh Street
- Seventh Street, between Locust and Elm Street
- Waugh Street, between Broadway and Locust Street
- Sanford Street (next to Turner Avenue Parking Garage)
"They are a major asset to downtown and to the city." Gardner said. "They are over 100 years old, and if maintained properly they are a great street surface. We have had no maintenance on our brick streets in downtown for over 100 years."
Not everyone in Columbia agrees with the possible new policy. The Human Rights Commission as well as the Disabilities Commission asked the Columbia City Council to delay approving the plan until public discussion could be held. Since bricks erode over time, surfaces can become difficult to travel for people with disabilities, particularly when crossing intersections.
Reporter Doug Hoffmann contributed to this story.