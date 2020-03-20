Columbia's Broadway Diner giving meals to kids in absence of school lunches

19 hours 15 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:55:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The owner of a downtown Columbia staple is making sure local kids don't go without a meal while school is out due to COVID-19. 

Broadway Diner tweeted Thursday they are offering free meals to any child in Columbia who needs one. 

"This morning I was sitting here when I would normally have a half full restaurant and I was considering all the kids in Columbia that aren't getting up and having breakfast and getting on their way to school," owner Dave Johnson said. 

In recent days, Columbia Public Schools, as well as most other mid-Missouri school districts canceled school due to the outbreak. 

He said he had a walk-in freezer and storage room full of food, but not enough customers to eat it. 

"We had few customers coming in, so I figured I could do something to solve this little problem,' he said. 

Johnson is now ready and waiting to feed any kids who need the food. 

"If they can get here safely, or if someone can get it to them, I will make sure they are fed," he said. 

The generosity comes even as the future of the restaurant business looks bleak. 

"At this point in time finances are my least worry," he said. "I wake up everyday and pray to be a better man."

He said he's ready to support the community with his own resources as long as kids need food, and the community is also showing him support. 

"Some of the nicest folks in Columbia dropped off some donations today," Johnson said. "That's certainly appreciated. That's not why we're doing it, but it's appreciated and I'll make sure it gets to those kids."

The diner is open from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. everday, though Johnson said the hours may vary.

"If the lights are on and the doors are unlocked, we'll feed you," he said. 

Broadway Diner is located at 22 S 4th Street in Columbia. 

More News

Grid
List

St. Louis County names first-ever female police chief
St. Louis County names first-ever female police chief
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A veteran St. Louis County police captain has been named to lead the department, becoming the... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 6:01:00 AM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Elective procedures at St. Louis-area hospitals put on hold
Elective procedures at St. Louis-area hospitals put on hold
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hospitals in the St. Louis area are cancelling all elective procedures starting Monday in an... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 5:49:00 AM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Small businesses dealing with Cole County closures
Small businesses dealing with Cole County closures
COLUMBIA - All seating areas at restaurants, bars and movie theaters will be closed to the public starting March 23... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 10:10:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

State expands child care rules after school districts close
State expands child care rules after school districts close
JEFFERSON CITY - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Missouri's Department of Social Services and Department of Health and Senior... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:52:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

University of Missouri to cancel all summer abroad programs
University of Missouri to cancel all summer abroad programs
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday the decision to cancel all summer 2020 abroad programs. This decision... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 6:51:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

MU students asked to leave residence halls
MU students asked to leave residence halls
COLUMBIA - MU students living on-campus need to move out by April 3 to get a refund. In an... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 6:19:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 5:20:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

UM campuses to shut down through April 12
UM campuses to shut down through April 12
COLUMBIA - Starting Monday, all four campuses in the University of Missouri System are closing. No one will physically... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 5:14:13 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Man suffers only minor injuries after car flipped and totaled
Man suffers only minor injuries after car flipped and totaled
JEFFERSON CITY - A 20-year-old man sustained only minor injuries after a car accident in Jefferson City. Jefferson City... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Internet service providers keeping people connected during COVID-19 pandemic
Internet service providers keeping people connected during COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - As more people stay home to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, internet service providers are keeping speeds... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:57:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Homeless shelters making adjustments amid COVID-19
Homeless shelters making adjustments amid COVID-19
COLUMBIA - People in the Columbia homeless population are voicing concern about how growing cases of COVID-19 within the state... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:43:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Truman VA patient tests positive for COVID-19
Truman VA patient tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - A patient at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 after being evaluated for... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:31:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Governor Mike Parson gives COVID-19 update
Governor Mike Parson gives COVID-19 update
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to give Missourians an update on the... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:21:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Third suspect has been arrested in relation to Jefferson City shooting
Third suspect has been arrested in relation to Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - A third person has been taken into custody for his role in a shooting in the... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns
Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - The head coach of the Helias Catholic High School girls basketball team has resigned. An announcement... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Italy surpasses China in number of COVID-19 deaths
Italy surpasses China in number of COVID-19 deaths
(CNN) -- Italy has just surpassed China for the most number of deaths related to coronavirus. The total number... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Columbia's Broadway Diner giving meals to kids in absence of school lunches
Columbia's Broadway Diner giving meals to kids in absence of school lunches
COLUMBIA - The owner of a downtown Columbia staple is making sure local kids don't go without a meal while... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:55:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News

Local restaurants rely on delivery services to keep business
Local restaurants rely on delivery services to keep business
COLUMBIA - There are new, local options on delivery apps as restaurants try to combat the economic effects of COVID-19... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 17 active weather alerts
9am 41°
10am 40°
11am 40°
12pm 40°