Columbia's Chamber of Commerce celebrates small businesses

COLUMBIA - Small businesses make up between 82-85% of business in Columbia and over the past week the Chamber of Commerce has been celebrating the success of five businesses in particular.

The winner of this year's award is Boone County Lumber. The company is a family-owned service provider for residential, commercial and remodeling needs around mid-Missouri.

The Chamber president said local success can be traced back to the several services Columbia offers to ensure the growth of the small business community.

"You know the Chamber of Commerce with our small business committee, but there are also programs for start-ups and small businesses, like the programs offered by small business development and technology center," said Chamber of Commerce President, Matt McCormick.

According to McCormick, the focus of these programs is to teach small business owners how to be successful by growing their businesses responsibly.

Boone County Lumber, Fortified Roofing and Siding, Kliethermes Homes and Remodeling, Focus on Health Chiropractic and White Dog Promotions were the five finalists recognized by the Chamber of Commerce for its small business of the year award.

"We've got a business that's been around for 50+ years, we've got a business that's been around for ten years, and everything in between," said McCormick. "And each of them has given back to the community in all kinds of different ways."