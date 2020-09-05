Columbia's first baby of 2016 is here

COLUMBIA – The Banta family welcomed their daughter, Mea Harper Lee Banta, at 1:07 a.m. Friday. Mea is the first baby born in Columbia this year.

Doctors at MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital delivered Mea approximately five weeks early. She weighed 3 pounds, 9 ounces.

Despite her early arrival, Mea is doing well. The Banta family will bring her home once she can maintain her body temperature and gains more weight.

Part of Mea’s name honors her grandfather.