Columbia's First Ward Wants Changes Now

Now, there's a new program focused to address those issues.





There are many colors in the First Ward, such as the yellow house on Jefferson Street and flowers lining the porch of goverment housing on Lincoln. And, similarly, issues the ward faces aren't just black and white.

"There are people here that care about our neighborhood, that don't sell drugs, that don't do drugs, that do care about each other," said resident Patricia Knapp.

Some of those who care were at a study circle Tuesday night to talk about issues they face.

"I truly want people to not talk anymore," said Almeta Crayton, who represents the ward on the Columbia City Council. "I'm tired of talking."

But, organizers hope this latest dialog will accomplish something.

"Action, always, ultimately has to happen," said Nanette Chun-Ming.

"And the action has to come from those who can do something about it," added Crayton.

The next study circle will be May 2, with two more after that. Organizers said it's not just for First Ward residents, and encourage all Columbia citizens to take part.