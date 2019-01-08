Columbia's fleet of bird scooters temporarily reduced for winter

COLUMBIA - The manufacturer of the Bird motorized scooters that were distributed throughout Columbia in August notified city officials on December 19 that they plan to reduce the size of their scooter fleet in the community below 300 units.

The company indicated the decrease is due to the winter holidays and constraints related to the colder weather. Matt Shaw, Bird's director of government partnerships told the city that company "intend[s] for this decrease to be temporary and look forward to resuming our operations in Columbia in full capacity in the near future."



An agreement between Bird Rides, Inc. and the City of Columbia requires the company to to give a seven day before decreasing their fleet below 300 units. KOMU 8 previously reported that the demand for the scooters has remained steady even in the winter months.