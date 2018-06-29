Columbia's Fourth Ward Discusses Street Improvements

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Fourth Ward will discuss street improvements tonight at a 5:30 p.m. meeting at the Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) on W. Ash Street. Due to this year's mild winter, the city has saved more than $400,000 on snow removal. That money can now be used for street improvements. The city said Wednesday night's meeting is designed to get input from citizens in order to make the maximum amount of street improvements possible.

In addition, there are two more meetings scheduled for the end of the month. Residents of the First Ward will meet on March 26 at the Armory Sports Center conference room at 701 E. Ash Street. Residents of the Six Ward will meet March 28 at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 2615 Shepard Boulevard.