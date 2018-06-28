Columbia's Goose Roundup

The city says goose droppings are fouling park grounds and sidewalks.

The Parks and Recreation Department has tried to control geese by shooting fireworks in their vicinity or using decoys of predators.

"The giant Canada geese have, unfortunately, adapted to the urban environment, and they're not necessarily migrating waterfowl anymore," said Mike Hood of Columbia Parks and Rec. "They've become residential populations.

But not everyone agreed with the latest plan to get rid of them.

"I haven't seen a lot of droppings or a lot of problems with them since I've been here," said Michael Barrett. "So, unless you've had an aggressive encounter with one of these geese, I would say most people would say, 'Let them be.'"

Columbia hopes to catch 200 geese, kill them and donate the meat to the Central Missouri Food Bank. The parks department will bring in crews from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to try to catch the geese this month.