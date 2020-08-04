Columbia's Heritage Festival canceled

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Parks and Recreation department has canceled the Heritage Festival and Craft Show, according to a news release from the department.

According to the release, the Heritage Festival was set to take place Sept. 19 and 20 at Nifong Park. The Columbia Parks and Recreation department made the decision in order to protect visitors, vendors and volunteers, according to the release.

The festival features craft vendors, food trucks, demonstrations of lost arts, a flea market and mid-Missouri history. According to the release, the Heritage Festival is one of the larger events sponsored by the Parks and Recreation department with about 15,000 attendants annually.

Next year's Heritage Festival and Craft Show is scheduled for September 18-19, 2021.

