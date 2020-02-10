Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage Sale kicks off today

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage Sale ran from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Expo Center.

Residents and various non-profits set up booths to sell clothing, furniture, antiques and more.

One woman is selling historical items including an aluminum cooler from the 1930's and Boonville crockery from the 1800's. She says the garage sale is a benefit to the community.

"It's just odds and ends, but it sells. Not only is it fun, but it's frugal for people to buy and sell stuff," Janice Douksch said.

This is Douksch's fifth year as a seller.

Several booths feature items negotiable in prices and discounts.

"I've been known to give things away. If somebody wants it, I'll say, 'just take it,'" Douksch said.

The Expo Center is 19,000 square feet. Another booth owner said this large space helps lots of small garage sales become one big one.

"You can see so many things in one place, without having to go from shop to shop to shop," Leesa Love said.

Love and her husband are selling crafty items to help inspire people including wood shaped by beaver teeth.

One woman is running a booth with her daughter and son for the first time this year. Brandon Rhen said the garage sale is a great way to handle waste.

"Some people don't throw away anything because we already have a lot of waste here," Rhen said. "It's already a small town, it's good to get rid of a few things."

Admission fees were four dollars for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

The next indoor garage sale is a year away.